Mario Kart World: Invitational 2025 streams Sunday, local teams participating

Nintendo Live is back for another year — this time returning to Tokyo rather than Australia. But there’ll still be some Aussie representation, with the Mario Kart World: Invitational 2025 taking place this Sunday afternoon.

The competition, which will be live-streamed, spans two events: a Parents and Kids tournament and a General tournament. Australia and New Zealand will be represented by the following players, alongside competitors from Europe, Japan, North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Representing Australia and New Zealand in the Parents and Kids competition:

Super Swift Karters (Ted and Liv from Australia)

Team Cookie (Archie and Levins from Australia)

Representing Australia and New Zealand in the General competition:

Panda – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship 2024 Champion

BLJ – Placed 2nd in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship 2024

Fwicko – Placed 3rd in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship 2024

Both streams take place this Sunday, 5 October, with the Parents and Kids stream at 3:30 pm AEDT and the General stream at 6 pm AEDT. Good luck to the local teams!

More information can be found on Nintendo’s website.