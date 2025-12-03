Mario Kart World gets a massive update with custom item rules, music settings, and more

Nintendo has dropped a mammoth patch for Mario Kart World today taking the game to version 1.4.0. The update has an entire wall of bug fixes, but also lots of changes to the game, the game’s tracks and additional new features.

Latest update: Ver. 1.4.0 (Released December 2, 2025)

General

Added “Custom Items” to the item rules. This is a feature that lets you set which items appear. This is supported in “VS Race”, “Balloon Battle”, “Coin Runners”, and “Room” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”.

Made it so that music track name and source title of the track that is playing will be displayed on the Pause Menu.

Added “Music Volume” to “Settings/Controller”.

Made it so players who gathered in a “Room” of “Online Play” can participate in “Race”, “Knockout Tour”, and “Battle”. Up to 4 players can participate in “Race”, “Knockout Tour”, and “Battle”.

Made it so you can join in with friends who are playing “Knockout Tour” from “Friends” in “2p”, “Online Play” as well.

Added “Restart” and “Next Race” in the Pause Menu for “VS Race” in “Single Player”.

Made it so you can select “Photo Mode” from the Pause Menu in “Race against Ghost” in “Time Trials”.

Changed the course layout of below courses for “VS Race”, or “Race” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “DK Spaceport”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Crown City”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Peach Stadium”. Race that heads from “Whistlestop Summit” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Desert Hills” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “DK Spaceport” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Crown City” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Peach Stadium” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

You will now dash when riding on Manta Ramp’s back.

Made it so that player will not hit Dragoneel when transformed into Bullet Bill.

Made it so the player cannot use a second Boo while already using a Boo, when holding two Boos.

When Dash Food is taken by someone, shortened the time until that Dash Food reappears.

When a coin placed on water is taken by someone, shortened the time until that coin reappears.

Fixed Issues