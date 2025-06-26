Mario Kart World 1.1.2 patch changes the way you pick courses, but not the way you’d hoped

Advertisement

Nintendo has pushed a new update for Mario Kart World, and some people aren’t going to be happy about it.

Version 1.1.2 released today makes one change to the game amongst a number of bug fixes, and it involves selecting random courses when playing online. If you’ve been in an online lobby and noticed everyone picking Random instead of courses, this was because Random was the only way to play a course from start to finish. If you picked a course manually you would play a “interstitial” race on the way to that course, it would be mostly straight then you’d only play one or two laps (if that) of the actual course you wanted.

By picking random, you might not have got the course you wanted, but it would at least be that entire course, no travelling across the map to it.

Nintendo has doubled down on this by making Random now select from the three courses available on the map, as well as other random tracks not shown on the map screen. If Random picks a track that is on the map, you’ll get an “interstitial” race. If it selects one of the tracks not visible on the screen, you’ll still get the separate, full “classic” version of that course.

At least, that’s according to reports online. We’ve tried testing it post-patch, but haven’t been able to confirm — every time we’ve landed on Random, it’s picked from the three courses on the map. Let us know what happens for you.

Either way, it’s now a lot harder to get those classic courses – if at all.

Oh and less controversially here are the bugs fixes:

Made readjustments to fix an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Online Play” and “Knockout Tour.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes can’t recover quickly after falling off the course in “Dino Dino Jungle”.

Fixed an issue where you continually hit the wall near the finish line of “Boo Cinema” when transformed into Bullet Bill.