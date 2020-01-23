Mario Kart Tour’s multiplayer test now on for everyone
The second multiplayer test of Mario Kart Tour has gone live, except this time you’ll actually care about it because it’s available to everyone.
The original test was only available to the Gold Pass subscribers. Once you’ve updated the game you’ll be able to select Multiplayer from the Menu in the game.
Nintendo is keen to hear your feedback about it as well.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response