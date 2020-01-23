0

Mario Kart Tour’s multiplayer test now on for everyone

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 23, 2020

The second multiplayer test of Mario Kart Tour has gone live, except this time you’ll actually care about it because it’s available to everyone. 

The original test was only available to the Gold Pass subscribers. Once you’ve updated the game you’ll be able to select Multiplayer from the Menu in the game. 

Nintendo is keen to hear your feedback about it as well. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Mobile
Tags
Mario Kart Tour
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response