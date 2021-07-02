652
0

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit updated to version 1.1.0, adds new content

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 2, 2021

Updates on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit front have been quiet for a while, but today some fresh content is being added to the game with version 1.1.0.

Thew updates adds a new Mario Cup to the Grand Prix mode. This adds dinosaurs to gates, oil slicks and has a jungle theme. If you finish in the top three in the cup you’ll unlock a Yoshi Kart as well. It even has a Yoshi horn.

The update is available now.

