Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a Switch AR game using a real Mario Kart RC toy

This was surprise!

Nintendo has announced a brand new “game” for the Nintendo Switch, this game uses are real-life RC Mario Kart toy that has a camera on it. The camera is feed appears on the Switch and you play Mario Kart on it using the real world as the track. You lay out the track in your home with markers and play Mario Kart as you race around the living room (or any room) in the house.





The game is being developed by Velan Studios and Nintendo.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be out on October 16th and have a Mario and Luigi model. The two can be played together. Each set will set you back AU$149.95.