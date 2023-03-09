1571
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 4 DLC adds Birdo, but also 5 blank character slots

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 9, 2023

The fourth wave of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was just released, it adds more courses and Birdo but also the promise of more.

The character selection screen now has 5 blank slots on it, with Birdo being the first character added to the game since the release of Deluxe when Inklings, Bowser Jr., Dry Bones and King Boo were added.

If we’re getting 5 more characters, who would you like to see, someone new or someone to return?

