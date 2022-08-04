Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s second wave DLC is here with Coconut Mall fixes and more

The second wave of tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass dropped earlier than expected overnight, and it’s also made a few other changes to the game.

Not only are there two new cups and eight new tracks, which all knew about, of course, but they’ve made some tweaks to the game and a big change on Coconut Mall.

When the first wave of tracks arrived and Coconut Mall’s cars before the final turn didn’t move, many were upset – but be upset longer. Now on any mode other than Time Trial, they move. They even do doughnuts!

Meanwhile, there’s been an update to Coconut Mall… pic.twitter.com/WXiQhOCLSL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 4, 2022

Some other changes to the game have been made, and we’ve included the version 2.1.0 patch notes below.

You’ll need to update the game to get the new tracks; of course, you’ll need to have bought them or have a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.

Ver. 2.1.0 (Released August 4, 2022)

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 2 (two cups and eight courses).

General

Increased the number of ghosts you can download from 16 to 32.

Adjusted the extent to which a vehicle is thrown, depending on its weight.

Further shortened the time it takes for item boxes to regenerate after another player takes them.

Shortened the time it takes for one player to be able to pick up a coin that another player has dropped.

Made it so that it is easier to face the way forward in mid-air when using Smart Steering.

The cars that the Shy Guys are riding in in Wii Coconut Mall now move from time to time in all modes other than the Time Trial mode.

Fixed Issues