Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC tracks will be playable online for all

The upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has generated a lot of discussion since its announcement a week ago, and it’s also raised a lot of questions.

One bit of news that was hidden away at the bottom of the eShop is that even if you opt not to purchase the Booster Course, you’ll still be able to play on them. The bottom of the eShop list for the Booster Course Pass says

Even if you haven’t purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass or a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can still try out the courses if you play with friends who have access to the Booster Course Pass. Additionally, starting on 22/03/2022, courses included in the Booster Course Pass will appear in the Random selection when playing Global or Regional races with anyone online.

For the first five days, you’ll be able to try out the new tracks with friends who have purchased the Booster Course Pass; after that, you’ll be able to play on the new tracks in random select when you play online with random players as well.

On the Wii U this was handled different you could only play against people without the DLC purchased. A much better solution and one that won’t split the user base.