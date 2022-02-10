Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets Booster Course Pass bringing 48 tracks to the game over time

Nintendo has announced fresh DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bringing 48 tracks to the game until 2023.

There will be six waves of tracks, the first arriving on March 18th. The first batch includes the likes of Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain and Tour Tokyo Blur. There will be tracks from every Mario Kart game to date, including the newer Mario Kart Tour.

The Booster Course Pass will be free with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack or available separate for $37.50. You can check it out on the eShop here.