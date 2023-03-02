Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 out next week

Nintendo has announced the next wave of courses and content for the Booster Course Pass in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Alongside the already announced brand-new Yoshi’s Island track, and the inclusion of Birdo as a playable character – the following tracks are coming to the game.

Fruit Cup

Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour)

Riverside Park (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

DKs Snowboard Cross (Mario Kart Wii)

Yoshi’s Island

Boomerang Cup

Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit (Mario Kart DS)

Waluigi Stadium (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Singapore Speedway (Mario Kart Tour)

The new wave is out March 9th, but it might actually end up being the morning of March 10th as that’s usually how it goes for Australia. So if you saw this article before it said March 10th, you should be in bed.