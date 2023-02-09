Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 gets new course, Birdo

Two very cool things were announced for Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass – a brand new track and a new character.

Yoshi’s Island will be the newest track added to the game, there will still be others in this wave but that’s all they revealed for now.

For the first time in the expansion pass, a new character has been added – Birdo. They are appearing in multiple colours like Yoshi does too!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 is out this Autumn. That’s the Australian Autumn you’re on an Australian website.