Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is out now

The third wave of courses in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has now been released. The courses which are included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members (or available to be purchased as a whole) can now be accessed in the game after an update. The game is now at version 2.2.0.

After this, three waves of releases are still left, totalling 24 courses. Here’s what’s in Wave 3.

Rock Cup London Loop –Leave your rivals gobsmacked as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this course, inspired by England’s capital, originating from Mario Kart Tour. Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Alpine Pass – Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course from Mario Kart 7 . Maple Treeway – Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii .

Moon Cup Berlin Byways – Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour . Peach Gardens – Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS . Merry Mountain – Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course that first appeared in Mario Kart Tour and features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. Rainbow Road – Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 for Nintendo 3DS .



A new feature has also been added to the game, you can now choose which items appear in offline VS Races and certain online modes.