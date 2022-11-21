Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 arrives December 8th
Nintendo has announced the release date for Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and it’s just a couple of weeks away.
Wave 3 will arrive on December 8th here in Australia, and features eight courses. You can buy the DLC by itself or it is included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. After this there are still 3 waves left and 24 more courses to be included – hopefully if they haven’t they’ll get to your favourite.
The tracks included in Wave 3 are –
- Rock Cup
- London Loop –Leave your rivals gobsmacked as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this course, inspired by England’s capital, originating from Mario Kart Tour.
- Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit.
- Alpine Pass – Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course from Mario Kart 7.
- Maple Treeway – Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii.
- Moon Cup
- Berlin Byways – Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.
- Peach Gardens – Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS.
- Merry Mountain – Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course that first appeared in Mario Kart Tour and features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore.
- Rainbow Road – Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 for Nintendo 3DS.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
29%
Oh wow!
14%
Great
29%
Fresh
14%
Hmm
14%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments