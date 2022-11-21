Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 arrives December 8th

Nintendo has announced the release date for Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and it’s just a couple of weeks away.

Wave 3 will arrive on December 8th here in Australia, and features eight courses. You can buy the DLC by itself or it is included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. After this there are still 3 waves left and 24 more courses to be included – hopefully if they haven’t they’ll get to your favourite.

The tracks included in Wave 3 are –

Rock Cup London Loop –Leave your rivals gobsmacked as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this course, inspired by England’s capital, originating from Mario Kart Tour. Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Alpine Pass – Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course from Mario Kart 7 . Maple Treeway – Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii .

