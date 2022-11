Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 arrives December 8th

Nintendo has announced the release date for Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and it’s just a couple of weeks away.

Wave 3 will arrive on December 8th here in Australia, and features eight courses. You can buy the DLC by itself or it is included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. After this there are still 3 waves left and 24 more courses to be included – hopefully if they haven’t they’ll get to your favourite.

The tracks included in Wave 3 are –

Rock Cup London Loop ¬†‚ÄďLeave your rivals gobsmacked as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this course, inspired by England‚Äôs capital, originating from ¬†Mario Kart Tour. Boo Lake¬† ‚Äď Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in¬† Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Alpine Pass ¬†‚Äď Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course from ¬†Mario Kart 7 . Maple Treeway ¬†‚Äď Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from¬† Mario Kart Wii .