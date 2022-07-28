Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 drops next week

Nintendo has announced the release date for wave 2 of the Mario Kart Deluxe Booster Course Pass and there’s some really great returning tracks – and there’s an entirely new one as well. The update drops on August 5th, Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will get the new wave included in their subscription or you can buy the entire Booster Course Pass one off as well.

Sky High Sundae is a completely original track, the rest are from previous games and even our very our Sydney is included.

Turnip Cup Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES. N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays! DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour. GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail. Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely! Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!



This is the second wave amongst six, Nintendo plans to deliver all waves by the end of 2023.