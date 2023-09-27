Mario Hanafuda Postcards added to My Nintendo Store rewards

Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has added a new My Nintendo Reward to the My Nintendo Store. For just 400 platinum points you can redeem this 8 postcard set featuring designs from Japanese Mario hanafuda cards.

Even if you have no intention of sending these in the post, you could put the 148mm x 90mm cards on the fridge, on walls or maybe even a frame.

Short on Platinum Coins? Nintendo’s giving away bonus ones this month as part of the road to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Check out the details on that here.