0

Mario Hanafuda Postcards added to My Nintendo Store rewards

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 27, 2023
Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has added a new My Nintendo Reward to the My Nintendo Store. For just 400 platinum points you can redeem this 8 postcard set featuring designs from Japanese Mario hanafuda cards.

Even if you have no intention of sending these in the post, you could put the 148mm x 90mm cards on the fridge, on walls or maybe even a frame.

Short on Platinum Coins? Nintendo’s giving away bonus ones this month as part of the road to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Check out the details on that here.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment