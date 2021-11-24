Mario Golf Super Rush adds Wiggler and Shy Guy for its last free update

Since its release in June, Mario Golf Super Rush has had a constant stream of fixes and free updates today; we get the final update bringing the game to version 4.0.0.

The final update adds Wiggler and Shy Guy as playable characters. Wiggler is a Power type character, and Shy Guy is an All-Around.

The game also gets a new game mode where you play through just Par 3 holes. Depending on the difficulty you select, different Par 3 holes will appear. You’ll need to get on the green in one and putt in one. This mode can be played in Standard and Speed Game.

A new Special Course has been added to the game as well, and the entire course is made up of Mario illustrations. It’s meant to be beautiful to look at but hard to play.

Target Golf has also been added, basically the closest to the hole wins. You get 5 shot and the closer you get the more points you get as well.

The update is out now.