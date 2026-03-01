Mario Day brings a special offer for those looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 - Vooks

Nintendo Australia have announced that there will be a special offer beginning on March 10, that is Mar10 or Mario Day. The offer is simple, anyone who buys the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, can claim a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

That means you can enjoy classic Mario games that are available in the Nintendo Classic apps, that is Super Mario Bros on the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Mario World on the Super Nintendo, Super Mario 64 on Nintendo 64 and even Super Mario Sunshine on the GameCube, and those are just the home consoles.

There are a lot more games outside of Mario, with Link, Samus and Kirby alone from Nintendo, not to mention countless other, including the upcoming release of Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.

This offer begins on March 10th, and will be available until April 14th. In order to get the membership you need to register on this website, with proof of your purchase and you have to do so by May 15th. Once you do that, you will get a text message with your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack code that you can redeem in the Nintendo Store on the Nintendo Switch 2.