Mario Clash, Mario’s Tennis and Mario vs. Donkey Kong join Nintendo Classics on Mario Day - Vooks

Move over Pokémon Day, it’s Mario’s turn. Nintendo has already started locking in some Mario festivities, with three Mario games being added to the Nintendo Classics lineup on March 10th.

Two Virtual Boy games, Mario Tennis and Mario Clash, which are actually two of the best games to show off the system’s 3D graphics, will be added, along with Mario vs. Donkey Kong from the Game Boy Advance. The Virtual Boy games for any level of subscriber, but you’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription to access Mario VS Donkey Kong.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong was remade just a couple of years ago for the Switch but the original is still great to play through.