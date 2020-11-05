Mario 3D All-Stars debuts to decent numbers as Switch sales surpass NES

It’s the month of November, and with absolutely nothing else going on in the world right now at the time of writing, that means it’s time for Nintendo’s Q2 FY20 results!

Quarter 2 of Nintendo’s financial year for 2020/21 stretches from the first of July to the 30th of September. It’s been a quieter quarter than most this year, with only two major releases from Nintendo themselves: Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. As you’d expect, though, with the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. to celebrate and two new Mario games gracing retail shelves across the world, the results have been anything but quiet.

As always, we’ll start with the hardware, and as you’d expect, the Switch is still in a pretty strong position. This past quarter, Switch console sales hit 68.3 million units life-to-date, an increase of 6.86m units from the previous quarter’s huge numbers. The Switch Lite accounts for 10.36 million units of that LTD number, a modest increase from last quarter (8.82m). This means the Switch has officially surpassed the NES, Nintendo’s second-highest-selling home console at 61.91m, and is ever so slowly creeping up on the 3DS’s 75.87 million — expect to see that overtaken sometime in the next year or so.

Both major Mario releases have debuted on the famous Million Seller List in their opening quarter, with Paper Mario: The Origami King shipping 2.82 million units, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars shipping a whopping 5.21 million units — impressive for a release this time of year. The latter’s to be expected, given it’s a collection of (mostly) beloved games from Mario’s past — nostalgia’s often a good beat — and the face that it’s plagued with FOMO, due to disappear from store shelves and the eShop after March 31. Oh, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has surpassed 20 million units, after coming just shy of it last quarter (19.99m).

We’re still trawling through the earnings release and its accompanying info here at Vooks, but you can take a look at an overview of all the crucial numbers below.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 68.3m (Up from 61.44m)

– Nintendo Switch: 57.93m (Up from 52.63m)

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 10.36m (Up from 8.82m)

Switch Software Million Sellers

2020 Titles

– Paper Mario: The Origami King – 2.82m

– Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 5.21m

– 51 Worldwide Classics – 1.81m (Up from 1.03m last qtr)

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 26.04m – (Up from 22.4m last qtr)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – No new figure – (1.26m last reported)

Evergreen Million Sellers

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28.99m (up from 26.74m last qtr)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 21.10m (up from 19.99m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 19.74m (up from 18.6m last qtr)

– Super Mario Odyssey – 18.99m (up from 18.06m last qtr)

– Pokemon Sword and Shield – 19.02m (up from 18.22m last qtr)

– Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 12.49m (up from 12.20m last qtr)

– Splatoon 2 – 11.27m (up from 10.71m last qtr)

– Super Mario Party – 1.81m (up from 10.94m last qtr)

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 8.32m (up from 7.44m last qtr)

– Ring Fit Adventure – 5.84m (up from 3.9m last qtr)



– Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 7.83m (6.33m last qtr)

– Super Mario Maker 2 – No new figure (5.48m last reported)

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – No new figure (4.38m last reported)

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses – No new figure (2.87m last reported)

– Astral Chain – No new figure (1.08m last reported)

– Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – No new figure (1.08 last reported)