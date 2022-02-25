Majora’s Mask arrives on NSO with fixes for Ocarina of Time and Paper Mario as well

As promised, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask has arrived on Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack subscribers. The game is out now and you’ll need to update your Nintendo 64 app, but that might take a little longer than usual.

Nintendo has updated the app to version 2.0.0. After a big download, you’ll also find several other N64 games fixed as well.

In Ocarina of Time, the fog in both the Water Temple and Koriki Village has now been fixed. You can now not see the Deku Tree as a bunch of horrible polygons. The Water Temple had its ‘water’ fixed in the last update, and now the fog is back.

Crashes for Paper Mario have also been fixed.

Great to see Nintendo improving the emulation for these games, and hope even more get tidied up in the future.