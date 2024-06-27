Luigi’s Mansion’s own Polterpup now in keychain form as a My Nintendo Reward
To celebrate the release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on the Nintendo Switch, there’s a new item on the My Nintendo Store rewards section, an adorable Polterpup key ring. It’ll set you back only a mere 300 Platinum Coins as well.
The last item, the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Notebook went super quick, so don’t delay on redeeming this one like someone who wrote these words did.
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is out today, we’ve got our full review here, and our bargain guide here.
