Luigi’s Mansion drops on Nintendo Classics on October 30th

Spooky surprised.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 22, 2025

Well, here’s a surprise — Nintendo has announced that Luigi’s Mansion is joining the Nintendo GameCube Classics lineup on Nintendo Switch Online.

Luigi’s Mansion will drop on October 30th just in time for the Halloween.

A launch title for the Nintendo GameCube, Luigi’s Mansion has only been re-released once before — on the Nintendo 3DS.

