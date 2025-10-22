Switch 2
Luigi’s Mansion drops on Nintendo Classics on October 30th
Spooky surprised.
Well, here’s a surprise — Nintendo has announced that Luigi’s Mansion is joining the Nintendo GameCube Classics lineup on Nintendo Switch Online.
Luigi’s Mansion will drop on October 30th just in time for the Halloween.
A launch title for the Nintendo GameCube, Luigi’s Mansion has only been re-released once before — on the Nintendo 3DS.
