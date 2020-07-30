221
0

LucasArts inspired point-and-click Darkestville Castle is coming to the Switch

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 30, 2020

Been missing the point and click adventure games of yore? Then Darkestville Castle could be the game to at least sit in the empty adventure hole of your heart. 

A brand new game inspired by the Lucasarts point and click games of the past like Monkey Island, Darkestville Castle tells the story of the skeletal demon Cid who with his evil mates go around unleashing evil deeds onto the people on Darkestville.

The game is out in a couple of weeks on August 13th, and they’ll be a demo up on Nintendo Switch eShop sometime today as well. It’s also coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Darkestville Castle
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response