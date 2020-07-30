LucasArts inspired point-and-click Darkestville Castle is coming to the Switch

Been missing the point and click adventure games of yore? Then Darkestville Castle could be the game to at least sit in the empty adventure hole of your heart.

A brand new game inspired by the Lucasarts point and click games of the past like Monkey Island, Darkestville Castle tells the story of the skeletal demon Cid who with his evil mates go around unleashing evil deeds onto the people on Darkestville.

















The game is out in a couple of weeks on August 13th, and they’ll be a demo up on Nintendo Switch eShop sometime today as well. It’s also coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.