Lost in Random set for release on September 10th

During this morning’s EA Play event, Zoink’s Lost in Random got a final release date – it’ll be out on September 10th.

The new game from the creators of Fe sets you off on an action adventure to save your sister from an evil Queen.

Welcome to Lost in Random, a dark and twisted fairytale where anything can happen with the roll of a dice. Together, with your companion Dicey, you’ll battle fearsome opponents as you travel through the six shadowy realms of Random on a mission to save your sister from an evil Queen. Collect coins on your journey and trade them for powerful cards. Then, roll Dicey to freeze time in deadly dice combat and play your cards to unleash formidable attacks, abilities, combos, and more. You’ll also meet unpredictable residents and take on courageous quests as you travel deeper into the heart of Random.

In this thrilling action adventure game from studio Zoink!, you’ll adapt or perish as you battle inside giant board game arenas that change with every dice throw. Join fearless Even and her companion Dicey as they learn to play the odds and dive into a dark wonderland where only the brave survive.