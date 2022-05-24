Lord Of The Rings: Gollum gets release date, Switch version is a bit later

The long-awaited Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has a release date. Well, it does on everything else other than the Nintendo Switch.

The PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions are out on September 1st, and the Switch version is still due out this year but at some unspecified time.

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum tales place behind the scenes during the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring from Gollum’s perspective.

We’ll have more on Lord Of The Rings: Gollum for Switch when it’s available.