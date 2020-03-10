0

Looks like Super Mario LEGO is on the way

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 10, 2020

Overnight a new tweet from all Nintendo accounts was tweeted revealing a team-up between LEGO and Super Mario.

The Tweet says ‘Something fun is being built’ and stay tuned. So what’s being built, Super Mario LEGO sets, a Super Mario LEGO game? We’ll have to wait and find out.

