Looks like Super Mario LEGO is on the way
Overnight a new tweet from all Nintendo accounts was tweeted revealing a team-up between LEGO and Super Mario.
Something fun is being built! Stay tuned… #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/Jcy1GqCdbK
— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 10, 2020
The Tweet says ‘Something fun is being built’ and stay tuned. So what’s being built, Super Mario LEGO sets, a Super Mario LEGO game? We’ll have to wait and find out.
