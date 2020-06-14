Looking for a Switch? Try Big W’s Toy Mania sale this week

If you’ve been looking for a Switch, been missing the smaller drops of consoles coming in or still waiting for your preorder at EB and JB – you might have some luck this week at Big W

The Big W Toy Mania sale is starting this week, online from June 16th and in-store on June 18th. We’ve been reliably told that Big W has been stockpiling Nintendo Switch consoles to have enough for the sale. How many units exactly that is unknown, but the ACCC doesn’t like it when you advertise something and don’t have any stock.

We’ve been told that the near majority of units will be available only online, almost 2/3rds of the stock. If you miss out online, stores will still have some – but not a lot. They’ll be going for $449 as well, a modest saving off RRP.

Here’s the link for the Neon console, and the one for the Grey.

Australia hasn’t been immune from Nintendo Switch stock shortages, and they’ll likely continue for some time.

We thought you might appreciate the heads up.

PS. Big W also has 10% off eShop credit this week as well.