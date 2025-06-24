Little Nightmares is scaring up a release on Switch 2

Advertisement

Bandai Namco have announced that Little Nightmares 3, which was already coming to Nintendo Switch, will now coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Both consoles will get the game on October 10.

We went hands on with the game last year and came away impressed, but then again the series has often impressed. Little Nightmares II launched on Switch around the same time as the other platforms, but the first game took a while to arrive, but when it did it did so in style. Bandai Namco also dropped a 10 minute gameplay video as well, which is worth the watch.

For those that have not yet played the original game, then you are in luck as it is being released later this year as Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, which as you might expect remasters the game. Now Bandai Namco have not confirmed the specs for the Switch 2 version, but they have said 4K 60fps is the target and the game will offer quality and performance modes. It also uses all the common key words like ray-traced reflections, water effects, volumetric lighting; all to say it will look better.

The trailer below shows off the updated game against the old look of the game, but the Switch version was a little different beyond that, so for Switch 2 owners, it might feel like a real glow up. Just be aware that the Enhanced Edition of Little Nightmares is only for Nintendo Switch 2, those wanting to play the first game on Nintendo Switch will have to make do with the release already there.