Lil Gator Game coming to Switch in 2022
The Yooka-Laylee developing Playtonic branched out a while back and started publishing games under the Playtonic Friends label. Now they’re back with their fourth published title. It’s MegaWobbles, Lil Gator Game. The game is coming to both the Switch and PC in 2022.
Under development by brand new indie team MegaWobble, Lil Gator Game is built around the idea of uninterrupted exploration and child-like whimsy with a story not about noble heroes who changed the world or of wicked anti-heroes who learn the error of their ways but of heroes who learn to be better friends without ever losing their heart of gold.
Employ a packed tool-box of toys & abilities to explore a giant play park spread across an island setting as you guide the Lil Gator as he climbs, jumps, glides and flings himself from adventure to adventure, new friend to new friend.
As you can see in the trailer above, the game is super adorable. You’ll be able to see more of it during the Indie Land event this Saturday and in the Steam Next Fest at the end of next week.