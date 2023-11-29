Level 5 delays Decapolice to 2024, new Layton to arrive in 2025 as more dates move

Advertisement

When Level-5 announced an event November, no one expect anything on their slate would end up releasing this year. However, what we’ve got is a number of delays on their biggest names, including one that was almost complete in July.

First up, Decapolice which was due this year will now arrive “post 2024”, their wording not ours. For a game that was playable at TGS this year – that’s a heck of a delay.

Update: Level-5 have now said in a Tweet that “During “LEVEL5 VISION 2023 II,” we announced a change in the release date for “DECAPOLICE” to 2024″. Not sure what “post 2024” was meant to meant then.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam also got dated, for some time in 2025. Will the Switch even be a thing by then? There also was a new trailer released.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will have a beta test in March 2024, the game which was announced originally in 2016, was originally due out in 2018, then 2019 and now – well hopefully sometime in 2024.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time which was due out this year. But it was delayed until 2024 earlier this month and will now release sometime in the middle of 2024.

Almost done now, Megaton Musashi: Wired has a release date! April 25,2024 is when you’ll be able to finally play that one. It will also be receiving a worldwide release.

Finally, there was a possible Yo-Kai Watch teaser right at the end of the presentation. Another Level-5 Vision presentation is set for April 2024 – maybe we’ll see the game then?

I wish we had better news…