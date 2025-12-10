Letters to Arralla coming to Switch in Q1 2026

The locally made Letters to Arralla is coming to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2026. The game is already available on Steam, but it’s making the jump to console in the new year. Letters to Arralla is developed by Little Pink Clouds in both Melbourne and Tasmania.

You play as a turnip “with a big juicy bum” — let me just check the PR… yes, that’s actually what it says: a big arse. In the game, this juicy turnip delivers mail across an island to its residents, figuring out where each letter needs to go by reading it. That’s technically quite illegal, but in Letters to Arralla it’s all good, mate.

Here’s some more about the game from the Steam page: