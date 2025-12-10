Switch
Letters to Arralla coming to Switch in Q1 2026
Reading the mail simulator.
The locally made Letters to Arralla is coming to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2026. The game is already available on Steam, but it’s making the jump to console in the new year. Letters to Arralla is developed by Little Pink Clouds in both Melbourne and Tasmania.
You play as a turnip “with a big juicy bum” — let me just check the PR… yes, that’s actually what it says: a big arse. In the game, this juicy turnip delivers mail across an island to its residents, figuring out where each letter needs to go by reading it. That’s technically quite illegal, but in Letters to Arralla it’s all good, mate.
Here’s some more about the game from the Steam page:
- Play as a turnip with a big juicy bum delivering mail to a cast of colourful characters on the sunny island of Arralla!
- The best part of delivering mail? You can open every single letter and look through everyone’s business! Whilst in the real world this is a crime, on Arralla Isle it’s perfectly acceptable, and even encouraged!
- At the Arralla Isle Deliberry service, you’ll have to solve where each letter goes through pictograms drawn on each envelope – and they’re not always obvious! >:)
- Learn of the island residents’ interpersonal problems through reading their mail – they will need your help to resolve them! Meet big booty cutie fruits like grouchy glassblowers, silly scientists, and deliver seriously creepy letters to an ominous house on a hill…
- On Arralla Isle, there’s no rush. The pace is slow, like a lazy summer day, so you can relax while you play. Exploration is a treat in this beautiful Australian landscape.
- Snap photos, kick over chessboard pieces, read about Arralla Isle’s history, throw stuff, discover secrets. The island is your oyster. You can even call your mum!
