Leon Kennedy to return in Resident Evil Requiem
Where's he been? Bingo?
Although it was spoiled by a PlayStation Store listing earlier in the week, today we got our first look at everybody’s favourite Leon Kennedy, who is returning in Resident Evil Requiem.
Leon will be playable alongside Grace. He’s more action-focused, and given that he comes with his chainsaw, you can see why.
The only question we have now is: are we getting a Leon Kennedy amiibo too?
