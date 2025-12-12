General

Leon Kennedy to return in Resident Evil Requiem

Where's he been? Bingo?

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2025

Although it was spoiled by a PlayStation Store listing earlier in the week, today we got our first look at everybody’s favourite Leon Kennedy, who is returning in Resident Evil Requiem.

Leon will be playable alongside Grace. He’s more action-focused, and given that he comes with his chainsaw, you can see why.

The only question we have now is: are we getting a Leon Kennedy amiibo too?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Resident Evil Requiem
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment