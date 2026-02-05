Leon joins the line up of Resident Evil Requiem amiibo coming this Winter

Capcom announced a while ago that Grace Ashcroft would be getting an amiibo for the Nintendo Switch 2 release of Resident Evil Requiem, though did not show off the design for the longest time. During the recent Nintendo Direct – Partner Showcase, they finally revealed it, along with the news that Leon S. Kennedy is also getting an amiibo.

We don’t know the release date of the amiibo, Nintendo Australia have confirmed they are coming this Winter, but beyond the season, there is nothing.

If you are on the fence about picking up the game, we recently got to go hands on with the Switch 2 version of the game, you can read about that here.

If that preview makes you want to get the game now, or you were always going to, we have our Switch 2 Bargain Guide, so you can pick up the game for the lowest price possible. There are also links for where you can pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – Resident Evil Requiem Edition, if you wanted a gun metal grey controller.

Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27 for Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms), with Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Village both releasing on the same day. A special bundle containing all three games will be available digitally for a limited time.