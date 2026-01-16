LEGO The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle set officially announced

There’s a new LEGO The Legend of Zelda set on the way, and if it hadn’t leaked earlier, it would have been a nice surprise. The Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle set is now available to preorder and will be released on March 1st, 2026.

The set is a diorama depicting the final battle with both Ganon and Ganondorf from Ocarina of Time, set atop the battle-scarred Hyrule Castle. The set includes Link, Zelda and Ganon minifigures, and also lets you build Ganondorf, allowing you to display either stage of the battle. Navi is along for the ride as well.

It’s an expensive week for Nintendo fans with the LEGO Pokémon sets earlier in the week being announced. The LEGO Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle set will set you back $199.99AUD. You can preorder it now from the LEGO store.