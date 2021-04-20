Lego Super Mario range expands with new Luigi Starter Course
The Super Mario Lego range must be doing pretty good because there’s another starter set on the way, and this time Luigi is the big box star.
A new starter course has been revealed with a Digital Lego Luigi just like Mario before him. This new starter course also comes with a Boom Boom and a Pink Yoshi.
LEGO Super Mario’s firmware was updated last week, and he’s been yammering on about Luigi, so to see this new set is no surprise (it was also leaked on Amazon but play along).
The new Luigi set arrives on August 1st.
It's LEGO Luigi Time! Introducing LEGO Super Mario Luigi Starter Course! Meet up with Pink Yoshi and go face-to-face with Boom Boom. Pre-order today! https://t.co/4honVzUGAK#LEGO #SuperMario #Luigi #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/CIpZwsVU95— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 20, 2021