LEGO Super Mario Power-Up Packs to debut alongside main set
We’re still waiting for the first release of the LEGO Super Mario sets, and now there will be even more to buy on August 1st.
These new Power-Up Packs will let you fit Mario with one of four different suits. The Fire Mario suit, Propeller Mario suit, Cat Mario Suit and a Builder Mario suit.
Local pricing is yet to be revealed, we’ll have more later today.
Fire Mario Power-Up Pack
When LEGO Mario is powered up with this suit, he can gain Fire Attack power – a new way to attack enemies and collect extra coins.
Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack
Propeller sounds are triggered when players dress LEGO Mario in this suit and make him ‘fly’ to try and win coins. The propeller suit allows LEGO Mario to take to the skies, making new sounds as he soars through the air and collects coins. Take LEGO Mario on an action-packed flight and turn your living room into a giant LEGO Super Mario level!
Cat Mario Power-Up Pack
This suit gives LEGO Mario cat-like skills. Dress him in the special pants and cap and he’ll start to meow and purr. Wearing this suit gives Cat Mario the special power to walk up vertical obstacles and collect coins. It’s the purr-fect way to have even more fun with the LEGO Super Mario levels.
Builder Mario Power-Up Pack
When LEGO Mario is wearing this suit, players can earn digital coins by making him stomp hard on LEGO bricks in the course they have created. The more he stomps, the more coins you win! It’s a brick-bashingly brilliant way to have even more fun with the LEGO Super Mario levels.
Leave a Response