LEGO Super Mario Minifigures finally on the way for 2027 - Vooks

Ever since the LEGO Mario sets were announced, we’ve all been like, well that’s neat but we really want a LEGO Mario Minifigure, because, well, that’s LEGO, isn’t it?

The good news, as you have guessed by the giant image above, is that it’s finally happening. Proper LEGO Minifigure Mario (and presumably Luigi, Peach and everyone else) is on the way, arriving in 2027.

This could mean some great stuff. Are they all going to be in blind bags, or in sets? And with the new scale, what kind of sets could we see instead? All of those questions will be answered some time next year.