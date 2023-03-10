LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong set coming later this year

Early this morning LEGO held a Mario day stream to reveal a couple of new LEGO Super Mario products. While there wasn’t any big adult sets, we got a look at two new additions to the LEGO Super Mario world.

The big one is Donkey Kong, which Mario can apparently ride. Aside from it coming out in the middle of the year not many other details were revealed.

There was also a Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set, which is due out in August revealed.