LEGO Super Mario Adventures pre-orders open at more stores + bonuses

If you were sad to miss out on the Monty Mole expansion with the LEGO Super Mario Adevntures set from the LEGO Store – fear not.

A bunch of other local retailers have opened preorders up on the set, and some of them have a bonus. None of them has the same one the LEGO store had which was a bit better than the one on offer below.

Amazon.com.au – No bonus – $89

Big W – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $89

EB Games – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $89

I’m Rick James Bricks – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $75 (sign up for notifications for when on sale, first 40 orders)

Zavvi – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $102.99

The online LEGO Store still has pre-orders open, but no Monty Mole or Super Mushroom bonus anymore.