LEGO Super Mario Adventures pre-orders open at more stores + bonuses
If you were sad to miss out on the Monty Mole expansion with the LEGO Super Mario Adevntures set from the LEGO Store – fear not.
A bunch of other local retailers have opened preorders up on the set, and some of them have a bonus. None of them has the same one the LEGO store had which was a bit better than the one on offer below.
- Amazon.com.au – No bonus – $89
- Big W – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $89
- EB Games – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $89
- I’m Rick James Bricks – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $75 (sign up for notifications for when on sale, first 40 orders)
- Zavvi – Bonus Super Mushroom Surprise – $102.99
The online LEGO Store still has pre-orders open, but no Monty Mole or Super Mushroom bonus anymore.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
60%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
20%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response