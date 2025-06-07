LEGO Party coming to Switch later this year

Advertisement

During this morning’s Geoff Fest, two new LEGO games were announced: LEGO Party and LEGO Voyagers.

LEGO Party is a Mario Party–esque game developed right here in Australia by SMG Studio (Moving Out, Death Squared). It includes 60 mini-games and features cross-platform play, so you’ll always be able to find someone to play against.

The second LEGO game is LEGO Voyagers, a brand-new two-player co-op adventure in the spirit of It Takes Two. Two players can experience the entire game together using just one copy.

Both titles are due out later this year and are coming to the Nintendo Switch.