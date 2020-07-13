LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System spotted, even includes the TV

Update: The official LEGO account is now teasing something…

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

Original Story: Alongside a couple of dozen LEGO Super Mario sets on August 1st, there will be another Nintendo LEGO set launching – at least according to a report and leaked pictures from Hong Kong-based website vjgamer.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is a massive 2646 piece set that’s an NES console, controller, Super Mario Bros. cartridge and a fully interactive TV. The console and the controller are only just smaller than their real-life counterparts. The retro TV displays a scene from Super Mario Bros. which moves when you turn the crank.









You can combine this set with the LEGO Super Mario set to place the LEGO Mario on the top of the TV. Mario will then play noises depending on what’s happening on the “screen”.

The set won’t be cheap either with the site listing a price set at €229, which in Australian dollars is around $370. It’s said to be arriving August 1st, the same day as the rest of the LEGO Super Mario sets.

We’ll let you know when it’s officially confirmed and where to get it.

Pictures and source: vjgamer and Promobricks