Legoland Discovery Centre in Melbourne now hosting a LEGO Super Mario Adventure experience
The Lego Land Discovery Centre is currently hosting a LEGO Super Mario ‘experience’ until September 13th. It’s an event primarily for children (and you’ll need one to visit), but they’ll be able to meet Mario and Luigi, create their own games and more.
The event is included in with the regular ticket to the Discovery Centre, and with that, you’ll one be able to;
- Build your favourite character in 8bit form
- Make a game out of LEGO
- Make your own stop motion video game scene
- Find Mario and Luigi in Miniland Melbourne
- Build your own Mario Kart and race it
- And more
There’s something for kids and adults, and everyone gets a Minifigure as well.
Time to borrow your little brother/sister and or niece/nephew once lockdown is over.
