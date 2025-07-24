LEGO Game Boy set to launch on October 1st, preorders open now

Advertisement

The next Nintendo LEGO set now has a release date — and this time, it’s actually a Nintendo, like your Nonna used to say. It’s the Nintendo Game Boy, a near 1:1 replica of the original system.

The set includes a stand for display, along with two Game Paks: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land. Neither of them work, of course, but you can swap out lenticular cards to change what’s shown on the screen. You can just display the Game Boy logo too if you wish.

It’s a relatively affordable set too, at just $99 AUD. You can preorder it now from the LEGO website.