Legacy of Kain: Ascendance and Defiance Remastered Announced for Switch and Switch 2

A double dose of Legacy of Kain was announced during Sony’s State of Play on Friday, and both are coming to the Switch and Switch 2.

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is a brand new game. It’s a 2D action platformer serving as a prequel to the first Soul Reaver. It features Kain, Raziel, and a new character, Elaleth. You won’t have to wait too long for it — it’s out on March 31st, 2026.

Nosgoth’s dark fantasy world is brought to life through animated cut scenes and beautifully crafted pixel art gameplay. Each level filled with environmental challenges and puzzles that flow seamlessly into combat. Fly, fight, and unravel the past in a world of collapsing kingdoms, haunted ruins, and shattered timelines.

The second game is Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered. The 2003 PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC title is back and arrives on both consoles on March 3rd, 2026. It features updated graphics, an upgraded camera, and the ability to switch between the enhanced visuals and the original presentation on the fly.