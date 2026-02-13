Legacy of Kain: Ascendance and Defiance Remastered Announced for Switch and Switch 2
A double dose.
A double dose of Legacy of Kain was announced during Sony’s State of Play on Friday, and both are coming to the Switch and Switch 2.
Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is a brand new game. It’s a 2D action platformer serving as a prequel to the first Soul Reaver. It features Kain, Raziel, and a new character, Elaleth. You won’t have to wait too long for it — it’s out on March 31st, 2026.
Nosgoth’s dark fantasy world is brought to life through animated cut scenes and beautifully crafted pixel art gameplay. Each level filled with environmental challenges and puzzles that flow seamlessly into combat. Fly, fight, and unravel the past in a world of collapsing kingdoms, haunted ruins, and shattered timelines.
The second game is Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered. The 2003 PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC title is back and arrives on both consoles on March 3rd, 2026. It features updated graphics, an upgraded camera, and the ability to switch between the enhanced visuals and the original presentation on the fly.
Return to the dark world of Nosgoth as you take control of both the vampire Kain and his betrayed lieutenant, Raziel, two powerful entities bound by the conflict between free will and fate.
Armed with legendary blades and supernatural abilities, battle through towering gothic spaces filled with enemies, puzzles, and long-buried secrets – where no victory comes without a cost.