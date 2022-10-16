Latest Nintendo Switch Sports update breaks game, online modes down

Earlier this week Nintendo released an update to Nintendo Switch Sports taking it to Version 1.2.1. Unfortunately that update has essentially broken the game Nintendo says for both offline and online play. If you have updated the game it’ll crash at the pre match loading screen.

Nintendo has pulled the update, disabled cloud saves and taken the game offline in an effort to stop people being able to get stuck on the updated version of the game. Nintendo has issued a statement in the following tweets.

A bug has been found in the #NintendoSwitchSports Ver1.2.1 update which causes the software to close during the pre-match loading screen. This is unfortunately affecting both online and offline play modes. We have therefore temporarily suspended the rollout of this update. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2022

Nintendo has also tweeted (in Japanese only so far) that the fix is coming, but shouldn’t be expected for “some time”.

『Nintendo Switch Sports』につきまして「Ver.1.2.1に更新後、試合開始前のロード中にエラーが発生しソフトが終了してしまう」症状が発生しております。現在、原因の調査と修正の準備を行っておりますが、復旧には今しばらくの時間を要する見込みです。ご迷惑をおかけし、大変申し訳ございません。 — 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) October 16, 2022

We’ll let you know once another update has been issued or Nintendo rolls the update back.