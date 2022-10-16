397
Latest Nintendo Switch Sports update breaks game, online modes down

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 16, 2022

Earlier this week Nintendo released an update to Nintendo Switch Sports taking it to Version 1.2.1. Unfortunately that update has essentially broken the game Nintendo says for both offline and online play. If you have updated the game it’ll crash at the pre match loading screen.

Nintendo has pulled the update, disabled cloud saves and taken the game offline in an effort to stop people being able to get stuck on the updated version of the game. Nintendo has issued a statement in the following tweets.

Nintendo has also tweeted (in Japanese only so far) that the fix is coming, but shouldn’t be expected for “some time”.

We’ll let you know once another update has been issued or Nintendo rolls the update back.

