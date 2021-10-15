1166
Late game breaking bug in Metroid Dread discovered, patch on the way

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 15, 2021

Nintendo has announced that a game breaking bug in Metroid Dread has been discovered toward the end of the game. The bug involves the markers you can play on the map to help keep track of whatever you’d like.

From Nintendo-;

Near the end of the game, if the player destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map, the game will forcibly close and the following message will appear: “The software was closed because an error occurred.”

Nintendo says there’s a patch on the way for late October, seeing as we’re already half way through the month – should or could be anytime. But perhaps don’t put any markers on doors until then just to be safe.

Do however remember to shoot bugs in the game, especially ones behind what seem to be impenetrable walls.

