Krispy Kreme has Pokémon themed donuts available to order now

It’s a big week for Pokémon and food tie-ins, first it was the Pokemon Happy Meals at McDonalds and now it’s Pokémon themed donuts at Krispy Kreme.

To get your hands on them you can order a dozen right now and get all the flavours, otherwise the different Pokémon will be rolled out over six weeks according to ours friends at Press-Start. You’ll also be able to order the donuts not only from Krispy Kreme but the likes of Uber Eats and Menulog.













Here’s what each of the different flavours taste like;

Poké Ball – Original Glazed

Pikachu – Chocolate creme + dipped in white truffle

Bulbasaur – Green apple icing, sand sugar + a creme swirl

Charmander – Vanilla custard + dipped in white truffle

Squirtle – Strawberry filled + dipped in white chocolate

You can order them from the Krispy Kreme site right now.