Krispy Kreme has Pokémon themed donuts available to order now
It’s a big week for Pokémon and food tie-ins, first it was the Pokemon Happy Meals at McDonalds and now it’s Pokémon themed donuts at Krispy Kreme.
To get your hands on them you can order a dozen right now and get all the flavours, otherwise the different Pokémon will be rolled out over six weeks according to ours friends at Press-Start. You’ll also be able to order the donuts not only from Krispy Kreme but the likes of Uber Eats and Menulog.
Here’s what each of the different flavours taste like;
- Poké Ball – Original Glazed
- Pikachu – Chocolate creme + dipped in white truffle
- Bulbasaur – Green apple icing, sand sugar + a creme swirl
- Charmander – Vanilla custard + dipped in white truffle
- Squirtle – Strawberry filled + dipped in white chocolate
You can order them from the Krispy Kreme site right now.
