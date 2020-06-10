Konami’s Hyper Sports R has been cancelled
With no E3 this year we weren’t expecting that many games to be announced. But we didn’t think it would go backwards with a cancellation.
Konami’s Hyper Sports R was first announced all the back at E3 2018, it was touted as a reimagining of the original 1984 title. After not hearing about it for two years, Konami has announced it has been cancelled.
A statement on the game’s website reads;
The Nintendo Switch version of “Hyper Sports R” has been under development since the title was announced in June 2018, but as a result of many considerations, development was discontinued.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to customers and related parties who have been waiting for the release of this title.Translated Statement from Konami
