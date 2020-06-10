Konami’s Hyper Sports R has been cancelled

With no E3 this year we weren’t expecting that many games to be announced. But we didn’t think it would go backwards with a cancellation.

Konami’s Hyper Sports R was first announced all the back at E3 2018, it was touted as a reimagining of the original 1984 title. After not hearing about it for two years, Konami has announced it has been cancelled.

A statement on the game’s website reads;