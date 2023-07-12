Konami announces Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, coming to Switch

Advertisement

Konami has announced a new rhythm adventure title called Super Crazy Rhythm Castle. Second Impact Games are developing it. The game is coming to the Switch and everything else – we wouldn’t write about it if it weren’t, right?

There’s a king, and he’s determined to throw people off their rhythm as they make it through his bizarre castle. You can play the game by yourself or with up to three friends as well.

So far, no release date or window has been given.

Adventure into Absurdity

An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You’ll become one with the music and the madness

Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him in his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat!

Super Soundtrack

With over 30 tracks – plus a few hidden extras – tune in for earworm rock, hip hop, dubstep, and plenty more.

Crazy Co-op

Chaotic cooperative gameplay that’s fun and accessible. Not a pro at rhythm games? Each player can play their music in three-button or four-button mode – or hop out to focus on puzzling while your buddy covers the music! Whether you go solo or sync up with friends, get ready to embrace the madness and take on the challenges of Rhythm Castle.

Multitasking Mayhem

From musical escape room to elevator arcade, you’ll need to think outside the beat to stay ahead of the king’s mischief. Juggle music play with tricky tasks and blasting action to solve each level!

Relive the Rhythm

Gunning for a gold medal? Unlock & play every song in the Music Lab. No nonsense, just pure rhythm!